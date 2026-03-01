YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,890 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 12,975 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:GPTY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $37.72. 32,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94.
About YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF
