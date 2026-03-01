YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,890 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 12,975 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GPTY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $37.72. 32,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94.

About YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF

The YieldMax AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (GPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of 15 to 30 US-listed companies deriving significant revenue from AI and technology, complemented by various complex options strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GPTY was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

