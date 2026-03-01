Creekmur Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.9% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.27 and a 200-day moving average of $606.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

