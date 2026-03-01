Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.9231.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.74. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $39,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,835.11. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,646.50. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock worth $8,917,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

