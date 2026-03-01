Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,332,765 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 29th total of 2,633,872 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,714. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Key Goldman Sachs BDC News

Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs BDC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.32 per share (first quarter 2026) and a Q4-2025 supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share — together supporting a high yield profile that appeals to income investors; ex-dividend and record dates are set (supplemental paid March 20; base paid April 28). Business Wire release

Declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.32 per share (first quarter 2026) and a Q4-2025 supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share — together supporting a high yield profile that appeals to income investors; ex-dividend and record dates are set (supplemental paid March 20; base paid April 28). Positive Sentiment: Beat consensus on EPS (net investment income) at $0.37 vs. $0.36 expected and reported an annualized net investment income yield on book value ~11.7%, showing continued cash-generation ability. Zacks: Q4 beat

Beat consensus on EPS (net investment income) at $0.37 vs. $0.36 expected and reported an annualized net investment income yield on book value ~11.7%, showing continued cash-generation ability. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings press release and Form 10-K filed — provides detail on portfolio composition, credit metrics and disclosures that investors should review for underlying credit quality. Press release / 10-K

Full earnings press release and Form 10-K filed — provides detail on portfolio composition, credit metrics and disclosures that investors should review for underlying credit quality. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for detail on management’s outlook, portfolio performance and capital strategy — useful for judging forward risk/return. Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for detail on management’s outlook, portfolio performance and capital strategy — useful for judging forward risk/return. Negative Sentiment: Revenue reported ($38.8M) was well below Street expectations (~$87.2M), which may raise questions about fee/interest timing and underlying activity — a potential headwind for sentiment. MarketBeat: earnings summary

Revenue reported ($38.8M) was well below Street expectations (~$87.2M), which may raise questions about fee/interest timing and underlying activity — a potential headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~64.5% in February to ~4.33M shares (≈3.8% of float), indicating increased bearish bets that could amplify downside if sentiment weakens. Source: short interest data

Short interest jumped ~64.5% in February to ~4.33M shares (≈3.8% of float), indicating increased bearish bets that could amplify downside if sentiment weakens. Negative Sentiment: Sectors and peers face headwinds (higher rates, credit concerns) that keep downside risk elevated for BDCs generally. Investing.com: sector headwinds

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.