BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 57.0% in February

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,082 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 29th total of 62,957 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 32,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.28.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,565,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 337,294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 958,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 400,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.

The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.

