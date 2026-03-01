BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 57.0% in February

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,082 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 29th total of 62,957 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 32,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.28.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.
The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.
