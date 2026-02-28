Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 284,343 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 29th total of 112,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.4%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 454,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,959. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

About Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

