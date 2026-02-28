Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,415,773 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 29th total of 3,990,788 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 593.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 593.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

