Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 104,553 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 29th total of 222,780 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 485,920 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. 524,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,901. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
