Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Mint Stock Down 14.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities. It offers its solutions through a network of ATMs, payment processing platforms, and branded card products. The company was formerly known as Mint Technology Corp. and changed its name to The Mint Corporation in August 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.