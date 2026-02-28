YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 273,932 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the January 29th total of 105,771 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MARO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 174,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Get YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (MARO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MARA Holdings, Inc stock (MARA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys MARO was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.