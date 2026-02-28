Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.46.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Invesco has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $230,391,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,782,000 after buying an additional 5,292,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,523,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco by 5,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,317,000 after buying an additional 3,315,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

