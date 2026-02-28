BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.63. BlackRock Core Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.5850, with a volume of 485,082 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. government and agency obligations, corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other debt instruments. The fund may employ leverage to enhance its income-generating potential.
Since its inception in 2008, BHK has been managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income professionals at BlackRock Advisors, drawing on the firm’s global research capabilities and risk-management platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.