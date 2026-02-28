Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and traded as low as $34.48. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 42,390 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc is a bank holding company headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, operating through its subsidiary, Middlefield Banking Company. The firm offers a suite of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside comprehensive cash management solutions designed for both individual consumers and businesses.

On the lending side, Middlefield Banc specializes in commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer installment loans and lines of credit.

