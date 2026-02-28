Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Victoria Gold

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Victoria Resource Corporation and changed its name to Victoria Gold Corp. in July 2008. Victoria Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.