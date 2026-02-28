Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0144. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.0141, with a volume of 38,100 shares.

Fifth Street Asset Management Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) is a registered investment adviser specializing in private credit and specialty finance strategies. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit-oriented solutions designed to meet the financing needs of middle-market companies. Headquartered in New York, Fifth Street Asset Management serves a broad range of institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations and insurers.

The company’s core activities include direct lending, mezzanine debt, sponsor-to-sponsor financing and special situations investments.

