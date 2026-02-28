Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Decreases By 47.3%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,293,863 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the January 29th total of 10,039,419 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,054.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,054.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) is a leading manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products in Mexico. As a subsidiary of US-based Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company develops, produces and markets a broad spectrum of paper-based offerings aimed at both household and professional consumers. Its portfolio includes flagship brands such as Huggies disposable diapers, Kleenex facial tissues, Scott toilet paper and Kotex feminine hygiene products.

Established in the early 1930s, Kimberly-Clark de México has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to a network of plants strategically located across the country.

