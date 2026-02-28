Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

KIDS traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 263,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,370. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $480.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.12.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — OrthoPediatrics reported EPS of ($0.26) vs. consensus ($0.37) and revenue of $61.61M vs. $61.27M, a combination that surprised the market to the upside. Earnings Release

Q4 beat — OrthoPediatrics reported EPS of ($0.26) vs. consensus ($0.37) and revenue of $61.61M vs. $61.27M, a combination that surprised the market to the upside. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $30 and reiterated a Buy — the new target implies material upside versus the current share level and likely supported buying interest. Benzinga

Needham raised its price target to $30 and reiterated a Buy — the new target implies material upside versus the current share level and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also raised its target to $24 and kept a Buy rating, adding further analyst support to the stock move. Benzinga

BTIG also raised its target to $24 and kept a Buy rating, adding further analyst support to the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $262M–$266M and described an accelerating “product innovation super‑cycle,” which management frames as a multi‑year growth driver. Seeking Alpha

Company reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $262M–$266M and described an accelerating “product innovation super‑cycle,” which management frames as a multi‑year growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: OrthoPediatrics announced participation in upcoming investor conferences, which should help management communicate the growth story but is not material on its own. GlobeNewswire

Investor access: OrthoPediatrics announced participation in upcoming investor conferences, which should help management communicate the growth story but is not material on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage and detailed call notes/transcript are circulating (earnings transcript and coverage from Yahoo, Zacks, Seeking Alpha), which helps investors parse the quarter. Yahoo Finance

Analyst/media coverage and detailed call notes/transcript are circulating (earnings transcript and coverage from Yahoo, Zacks, Seeking Alpha), which helps investors parse the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — OrthoPediatrics is still loss‑making (negative net margin ~20% and negative ROE), and consensus expects negative full‑year EPS, which limits valuation multiple expansion until sustained profit improvement. Zacks

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

