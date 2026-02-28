KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $40.4920, with a volume of 160423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Key Stories Impacting KBR

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KBR from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 207.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

See Also

