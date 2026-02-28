HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $585.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $540.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $528.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.94. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $552.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Mizuho set a new $585 price target for HCA, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment and helping support the stock’s rally. Read More.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

