Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,762 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the January 29th total of 11,988 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7%

PTH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,376. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.5265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.