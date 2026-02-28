Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,139 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 29th total of 62,681 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Redhill Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Redhill Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 18,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Redhill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redhill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.54% of Redhill Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redhill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, orally-administered small molecules for the treatment of inflammatory, gastrointestinal and oncology indications. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, RedHill is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol RDHL. The company’s strategy centers on in-licensing late-stage clinical candidates and advancing them through regulatory review toward global commercialization.

RedHill’s lead marketed product, Talicia® (formerly RHB-105), is an FDA-approved, three-drug treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection, co-commercialized in the United States through a partnership with Bausch Health.

