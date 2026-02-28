Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Onespan had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Onespan’s conference call:

OneSpan is now a predominantly software business with and software/services expected to be >80% of revenue in 2026, driven by subscription growth in both Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. The company generated strong profitability and cash flow in 2025 — $77.6M adjusted EBITDA for the year and ~ $59.5M operating cash flow — while returning ~$32M to shareholders and raising the quarterly dividend to $0.13.

Near-term profitability will be modestly impacted by planned investments (~$5.5M incremental S&M and R&D in 2026) and the Build38 acquisition, which management expects to dilute adjusted EBITDA by about in 2026. 2026 guidance calls for modest growth — ARR of $192M–$196M (3%–5%), software/services revenue $201M–$204M (4%–5%) and total revenue $244M–$249M (0%–2%) — with adjusted EBITDA guided to $64M–$68M.

OSPN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,750,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,425. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Onespan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,099,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,364,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Onespan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

