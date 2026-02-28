ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 2,110,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,485. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $817.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $291.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ADTRAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: ADTN reported $0.16 EPS vs. $0.08 expected and revenue of $291.6M (≈+20% YoY). Gross margins and operating margins improved, signaling improving profitability trends that likely boosted investor confidence. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations: ADTN reported $0.16 EPS vs. $0.08 expected and revenue of $291.6M (≈+20% YoY). Gross margins and operating margins improved, signaling improving profitability trends that likely boosted investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Rosenblatt lifted its price target from $11 to $16 and initiated/maintained a “buy” stance, implying roughly ~57% upside from the recent price — a catalyst for bullish flows. Benzinga: Rosenblatt Upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Rosenblatt lifted its price target from $11 to $16 and initiated/maintained a “buy” stance, implying roughly ~57% upside from the recent price — a catalyst for bullish flows. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance issued: ADTRAN guided Q1 revenue to roughly $275M–$297M (consensus ~ $278M) — broadly in line but with a wide range that leaves room for variability. Investors will watch execution and macro signals. Business Wire: Guidance

Q1 revenue guidance issued: ADTRAN guided Q1 revenue to roughly $275M–$297M (consensus ~ $278M) — broadly in line but with a wide range that leaves room for variability. Investors will watch execution and macro signals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation and call materials available — useful for parsing product-level demand (cloud, fiber, AI) and management commentary on 2026 priorities. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Presentation

Earnings presentation and call materials available — useful for parsing product-level demand (cloud, fiber, AI) and management commentary on 2026 priorities. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report in the feed shows a “significant increase” entry but lists zero shares/NaN — the data appears unreliable, so no clear short-selling signal from that report.

Short-interest report in the feed shows a “significant increase” entry but lists zero shares/NaN — the data appears unreliable, so no clear short-selling signal from that report. Negative Sentiment: Still unprofitable on a GAAP basis: ADTN posted a negative net margin (~-8.4%) and negative ROE, and carries leverage (debt/equity ~1.54) — these remain risks if revenue growth slows. (Background data referenced in company and market summaries.)

Still unprofitable on a GAAP basis: ADTN posted a negative net margin (~-8.4%) and negative ROE, and carries leverage (debt/equity ~1.54) — these remain risks if revenue growth slows. (Background data referenced in company and market summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes the beat but highlights macro risks in the guide and frames Q1 sales guidance as a potential headwind if market conditions deteriorate; investors may trim positions on uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 Recap & Risks

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.