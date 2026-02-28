argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $867.00 at Robert W. Baird

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $858.00 to $867.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,264.00 to $1,317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised argenex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.22.

argenex Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $766.92. 464,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.76. argenex has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.97. argenex had a return on equity of 63.59% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in argenex in the fourth quarter worth $5,080,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenex by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in argenex by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in argenex by 12,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,355,000 after acquiring an additional 244,606 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenex Company Profile

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

