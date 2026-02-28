International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70, FiscalAI reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from International Seaways’ conference call:

Net income for Q4 was about $128 million ($2.56/diluted share) and adjusted net income was $122 million, and the company declared its largest-ever quarterly dividend of $2.15 per share (87% payout) while maintaining a $50 million share repurchase program through end‑2026.

Executed fleet renewal moves — acquired the 2020-built VLCC Seaways Gibbs Hill for $119 million, sold 17 older vessels for roughly $347 million total, and has four LR1 newbuilds due to deliver in 2026 that are fully financed.

Balance sheet strength with $724 million total liquidity (ending cash ~$167M plus undrawn revolver), net loan-to-value around 13%, under $400 million net debt, 31 unencumbered vessels, cost of debt under 6%, and a spot cash breakeven under $15,000/day.

total liquidity (ending cash ~$167M plus undrawn revolver), net loan-to-value around 13%, under $400 million net debt, 31 unencumbered vessels, cost of debt under 6%, and a spot cash breakeven under . Management sees supportive market fundamentals — >1.0 mb/d oil demand growth in 2026–27, sanctions and sanctioned tonnage removing vessels from the compliant fleet, backwardated market structure and China stockbuilding — which they say supports a multi-year tanker upcycle that benefits Seaways.

Q4 vessel expenses were higher than guidance due to timing of stores and spares, the company reported a net cash decrease of $261 million in the quarter, and consolidation of Tankers International modestly increases G&A (offset by TI commissions); capital allocation is reviewed quarterly by the board.

INSW traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $75.51. 1,179,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,141. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Q4 beat on earnings: INSW reported $2.45 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.75, a large YoY increase from $0.90 last year — a clear earnings upside that drove the move.

Revenue and profitability beat: Q4 revenue $267.9M vs. estimates ~ $245M (+37.7% YoY); net margin ~28.3% and ROE ~10.1% — strong top‑line growth with healthy margins.

Management commentary: the earnings call and presentation highlighted record profits and strategic items that appear to support near‑term cash generation and investor confidence. Investors responded positively to the tone and details in the call.

Dividend declared: the company set a quarterly dividend of $0.12/share (annualized yield ~0.7%), record Mar 20, payable Mar 30 — a modest cash return that can support investor sentiment.

Dividend declared: the company set a quarterly dividend of $0.12/share (annualized yield ~0.7%), record Mar 20, payable Mar 30 — a modest cash return that can support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Documentation available: the full earnings call transcript and slide presentation were published (useful for investors who want details on fleet utilization, contract coverage and forward guidance). Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Documentation available: the full earnings call transcript and slide presentation were published (useful for investors who want details on fleet utilization, contract coverage and forward guidance). Neutral Sentiment: Current technical/valuation context: market cap ≈ $3.7B, P/E ≈ 17.2, and the stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — supportive momentum, though investors should watch whether fundamentals sustain current multiples.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $63,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,373.27. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,363.76. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $502,610. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

