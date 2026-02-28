CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Argus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a PEG ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

