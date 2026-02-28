CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Argus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst — CrowdStrike launched FalconID (phishing‑resistant MFA) and announced Fal.Con Gov, events and product releases that reinforce its enterprise security positioning and AI‑era roadmap. CrowdStrike FalconID Extends Risk-Aware Identity Security to Multi-Factor Authentication
- Positive Sentiment: Government/go‑to‑market momentum — Fal.Con Gov (March 18) and partnerships (e.g., VAST Data) highlight GTM expansion into public sector and AI system security, supporting longer‑term revenue growth potential. CrowdStrike Fal.Con Gov Accelerates National Cyber Defense in the AI Threat Era
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Jefferies lowered its target but kept a “buy” rating, leaving meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued institutional support. Jefferies adjusts CrowdStrike price target to $500 from $600, maintains buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Market flow and sentiment signals — recent intraday spikes and higher volume were driven by commentaries (e.g., Jensen Huang) and option expiries; expirations of large puts reduce one form of bearish pressure but create short‑term noise. With Bearish Overhangs in the Rearview Mirror, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Looks Tempting
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data shows an anomalous zero reading for late February; likely a reporting/data quirk and not a meaningful change in crowd positioning. (Note: the published short‑interest figure reads 0 shares.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and estimates — Q4 revenue growth is expected to remain strong, but Wall Street is focused on margin/expense trends; quarterly results and guidance will likely drive the next major price move. CRWD to Report Q4 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target reductions — JPMorgan, Evercore and others cut targets (JPM: $582→$472; Evercore: $460→$375), and some firms issued pessimistic forecasts, pressuring sentiment and reducing near‑term upside expectations. JPMorgan adjusts price target on CrowdStrike to $472 from $582
- Negative Sentiment: AI‑risk headlines — announcements from AI firms (e.g., Anthropic/Claude) briefly spooked cybersecurity stocks, and analysts warn that AI‑related uncertainty plus premium valuation and rising costs could weigh on near‑term results. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Widens Its Moat as ‘Claude Risk’ Spooks Investors
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.