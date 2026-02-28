Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. 2,342,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $400.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $8,416,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

