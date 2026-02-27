Xponance Inc. Has $98.60 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $98,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.00 billion, a PE ratio of 215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.