Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $20.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,831,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,904. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

