Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,228,624,000 after purchasing an additional 748,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $2,826,049,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Salesforce by 26.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after buying an additional 1,612,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.06.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.59. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.57 and a 12 month high of $304.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

