Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 95.59%.
Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 814,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,987. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.74%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,740.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue beat — Main Street reported $1.09 EPS, topping consensus (~$1.05–$1.06) and revenue of $156.2M that beat estimates, signaling continued earnings stability and portfolio income strength. Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong distributable net investment income (DNII) and NAV — the company reported DNII of $1.09 for the quarter and NAV of $33.33 per share, metrics that support the dividend profile and income orientation of the stock. MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES 2025 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Main Street recently announced its regular quarterly dividend (record/ex-dividend dates disclosed in filings), supporting income investors and lowering downside for yield-focused holders. MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES 2025 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS
- Neutral Sentiment: Affiliate fund news — MSC Income Fund (an affiliated vehicle) posted solid results and declared a quarterly + supplemental dividend; positive for the broader franchise but only indirectly affects MAIN. MSC INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES 2025 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS
- Negative Sentiment: BDC-sector headwinds — analysts and headlines flagged pressure across the BDC space heading into earnings; sector skepticism can mute positive company-specific prints and prompt selling. All eyes on Main Street earnings amid BDC sector pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/flow weakness — the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, volume spiked above average on the print, and that combination often amplifies downward moves even when results beat. No link
Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.
Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.
