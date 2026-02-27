Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 95.59%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. 814,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,987. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,740.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

