DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) & QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Critical Review

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) and DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QinetiQ Group and DEFSEC Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -106.00 DEFSEC Technologies $3.53 million 0.76 -$6.88 million ($9.92) -0.19

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QinetiQ Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DEFSEC Technologies. QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DEFSEC Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.4% of DEFSEC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QinetiQ Group and DEFSEC Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QinetiQ Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 DEFSEC Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares QinetiQ Group and DEFSEC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A DEFSEC Technologies -154.40% -125.96% -75.60%

Summary

QinetiQ Group beats DEFSEC Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

About DEFSEC Technologies

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons. Other DEFSEC products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The Company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with applications across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

