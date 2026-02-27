Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ecovyst’s conference call:

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Strong 2025 performance and balance sheet — Ecovyst delivered full‑year Adjusted EBITDA of $172 million , generated $78 million of free cash flow, and finished the year with net leverage of 1.2x and roughly $265 million of available liquidity.

— Ecovyst delivered full‑year Adjusted EBITDA of , generated of free cash flow, and finished the year with and roughly of available liquidity. Transformative divestiture completed — The company sold the Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment for $556 million and used $465 million of proceeds to pay down the term loan, refocusing Ecovyst on its sulfur solutions business.

— The company sold the Advanced Materials & Catalysts segment for and used of proceeds to pay down the term loan, refocusing Ecovyst on its sulfur solutions business. Demand and growth positioning for 2026 — Management expects higher volumes for both virgin and regenerated sulfuric acid (mining-driven growth and less refinery downtime), and the May Waggaman acquisition (~10% incremental volume) plus a ~$20 million Gulf Coast storage/rail investment should improve supply flexibility and access to mining customers.

— Management expects higher volumes for both virgin and regenerated sulfuric acid (mining-driven growth and less refinery downtime), and the May Waggaman acquisition (~10% incremental volume) plus a ~$20 million Gulf Coast storage/rail investment should improve supply flexibility and access to mining customers. Material cost and near-term margin pressures — Sulfur costs are expected to rise materially with an estimated pass‑through impact of ~ $125 million in 2026, turnarounds are forecasted to increase costs by ~ $80 million , and capex is being raised, which together compress near‑term free cash flow and margins despite pass‑through treatment.

— Sulfur costs are expected to rise materially with an estimated pass‑through impact of ~ in 2026, turnarounds are forecasted to increase costs by ~ , and capex is being raised, which together compress near‑term free cash flow and margins despite pass‑through treatment. Active capital allocation strategy — With reduced leverage and cash generation, Ecovyst is pursuing a mix of organic investments, accretive bolt‑on M&A, and share repurchases (≈$50M repurchased in 2025, $25–$40M planned in Q1 2026, and ≈$183M remaining authorization), signaling continued shareholder returns.

Ecovyst Stock Up 1.3%

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 2,984,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,805. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 120.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,653 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $19,946,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,254,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 1,395,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,590,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,228 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $8,712,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.