Head-To-Head Review: Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Taoping has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 32.81% 35.01% 25.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taoping and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alphabet 0 5 43 3 2.96

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $366.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Taoping.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Alphabet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $36.67 million 0.05 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Alphabet $402.84 billion 9.23 $132.17 billion $10.81 28.43

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Summary

Alphabet beats Taoping on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

