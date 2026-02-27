Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Financial Comparison

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 1 2 1 0 2.00 Jackson Financial 0 5 1 1 2.43

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -26.95% 8.00% 1.65% Jackson Financial N/A 16.65% 0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares GoHealth and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Jackson Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $798.89 million 0.05 -$2.93 million ($15.86) -0.09 Jackson Financial $6.68 billion 1.19 $27.00 million ($0.35) -333.94

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GoHealth has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats GoHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

