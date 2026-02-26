WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Plans $0.07 Interim Dividend

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 280.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 12th.

WAM Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.12.

WAM Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

