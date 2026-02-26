WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Plans $0.07 Interim Dividend

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 280.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 12th.
WAM Global Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $854.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.12.
WAM Global Company Profile
