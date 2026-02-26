Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 204.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile
