Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 204.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network. The company operates through tutoring centers. Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newcastle, Australia.

