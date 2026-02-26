Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 0.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Ardagh Metal Packaging’s conference call:

2025 results beat expectations — shipments grew over 3% and full-year Adjusted EBITDA rose 10% to $739 million , with Q4 $166 million exceeding guidance.

, with Q4 exceeding guidance. Management guides 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $750–$775 million , attributing growth to operational efficiencies, cost savings and industry-aligned shipment growth in Europe and Brazil.

, attributing growth to operational efficiencies, cost savings and industry-aligned shipment growth in Europe and Brazil. North America is a “transition year” with an expected small volume decline in 2026 due to contract resets and footprint changes, compounded by aluminum supply/rolling‑mill disruptions that raised operating costs and may persist through H1 2026.

Balance sheet strengthened by a $1.3 billion green bond issuance, leaving ~$964 million liquidity, longer debt maturities (no bonds maturing before Sept 2028) and roughly $10 million of annual cash savings.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 4,633,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBP. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

