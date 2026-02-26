TPC Consolidated Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:TPC)

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 400.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
TPC Consolidated Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.
About TPC Consolidated
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TPC Consolidated
- A $1.57 Billion Bet on North American Gold
- Gold Ran First – but This Cycle May Belong to Silver
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for TPC Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPC Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.