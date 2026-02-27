American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Purchases $58,340.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $58,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,869.91. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 3,929,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,136. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,912 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,627 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.