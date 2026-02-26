AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AvePoint’s conference call:

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint reported a strong finish to FY25 with $114.7M Q4 revenue (+29% YoY), $416.8M ARR (+27% YoY), double-digit net new ARR acceleration, and expanded GAAP/non-GAAP margins and cash generation.

AvePoint reported a strong finish to FY25 with Q4 revenue (+29% YoY), ARR (+27% YoY), double-digit net new ARR acceleration, and expanded GAAP/non-GAAP margins and cash generation. Management emphasizes platform differentiation for the AI era — the Confidence Platform and new AgentPulse agent-governance layer are driving enterprise wins and were validated in Gartner research.

Management emphasizes platform differentiation for the AI era — the and new AgentPulse agent-governance layer are driving enterprise wins and were validated in Gartner research. Guidance for FY26 targets ARR of ~$525M–$531M (≈27% growth) and revenue of ~$509M–$517M, but the company will increase marketing and go‑to‑market investments this year, keeping non‑GAAP margins roughly flat in 2026.

Guidance for FY26 targets ARR of ~$525M–$531M (≈27% growth) and revenue of ~$509M–$517M, but the company will increase marketing and go‑to‑market investments this year, keeping non‑GAAP margins roughly flat in 2026. Customer migration projects created a ~2‑point headwind to gross retention in Q4 and the company says elevated modernization/migration activity could put modest pressure on GRR in 2026, while a higher services mix weighed on gross margins.

Customer migration projects created a ~2‑point headwind to gross retention in Q4 and the company says elevated modernization/migration activity could put modest pressure on GRR in 2026, while a higher services mix weighed on gross margins. Strong balance sheet and capital returns: AvePoint ended the year with about $481M in cash/short‑term investments, generated healthy FCF, and repurchased shares (~$50M in 2025 with additional buybacks YTD).

AvePoint Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,855. AvePoint has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Evercore lowered their price objective on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AvePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

Read Our Latest Report on AVPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 27,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $374,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 14,920,668 shares in the company, valued at $199,787,744.52. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AvePoint by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.