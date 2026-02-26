Backer Marianne De Sells 14,762 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CEO Backer Marianne De sold 14,762 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $140,681.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,020,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,309.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Backer Marianne De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 23rd, Backer Marianne De sold 19,039 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $141,840.55.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 6.8%
Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,297,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,478. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Vir Biotechnology
Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Astellas collaboration materially derisks VIR‑5500 and adds near‑term cash/validation — the global co‑development/co‑commercialization deal includes significant upfront/near‑term payments and up to large milestone upside, boosting the program’s commercial outlook. Astellas and Vir Biotechnology collaborate on VIR-5500
- Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase 1 data for VIR‑5500 show encouraging safety and activity (notable higher‑dose response rates), supporting the asset value that underpins the Astellas deal. VIR-5500 Phase 1 results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and revenue surge: Q4 EPS topped estimates and revenue (~$64.1M) far exceeded consensus, helping justify higher analyst targets and fueling recent upside. Vir Q4 earnings highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham and other firms raised targets/ratings after the results and deal news, reinforcing bullish institutional views. Needham raises VIR price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will be highly visible to investors in March (TD Cowen, Leerink) — useful for clarification on milestones, commercialization plans and cash use. Investor conference participation
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and valuation pieces are amplifying interest and volume — increased coverage raises visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals alone. Valuation after collaboration & Phase 1 update
- Negative Sentiment: Public offering priced: Vir priced 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (gross proceeds about $150M). Proceeds bolster the balance sheet but the issuance is dilutive and can pressure the stock near term. Public offering priced
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple insiders (CEO, EVPs, CFO, CAO, a director) reported stock sales across Feb. 23–25 — increases visible supply and can weigh on sentiment despite company progress. Insider selling report
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing losses: Despite revenue growth and partnership cash, Vir reported a sizable net loss and wide negative margins — long‑term upside depends on execution, milestones and commercial ramp. 2025 financial results
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.
The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.
