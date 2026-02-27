Purple Biotech Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 2nd (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 27th.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:PPBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,004. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Purple Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Biotech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned 0.37% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

