US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UTHY)

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve. UTHY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.