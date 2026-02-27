US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UTHY)

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1598 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $44.74.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
