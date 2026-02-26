Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Announces Earnings Results

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. Source Energy Services had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 95.63%. The firm had revenue of C$164.53 million during the quarter.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE SHLE traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.90. 16,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,509. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$235.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
