Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Announces Earnings Results

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. Source Energy Services had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 95.63%. The firm had revenue of C$164.53 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.90. 16,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,509. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$235.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Source Energy Services Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the production, supply, and distribution of Northern White frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by the company. It provides customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its last mile logistics capabilities. The company also offers storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials and has developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

