Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Airgain Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 27,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,883. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $63,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,540. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,313 shares of company stock worth $156,888. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRG

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.