Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.0 million-$56.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.170 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 753,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.170 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.