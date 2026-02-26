L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.48 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 60348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.71.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of L’Oreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oreal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

L’Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L’Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

