MongoDB (MDB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2026 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $465.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $525.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $490.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2026 – MongoDB was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/7/2026 – MongoDB was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/20/2026 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – MongoDB was given a new $500.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/12/2026 – MongoDB had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – MongoDB had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – MongoDB had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – MongoDB had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/5/2026 – MongoDB had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – MongoDB had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

