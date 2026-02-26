Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sean Gaffney Sells 817 Shares

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $87,402.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,443.56. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $46,569.12.

ADUS traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,837,000 after purchasing an additional 268,192 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,974,000 after buying an additional 212,192 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 137,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $6,075,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,390,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer‑term earnings upside.

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an "overweight" rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company's outlook despite the cut.

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage).

Some published short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution.

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre‑planned.

Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days‑to‑cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

